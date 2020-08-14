https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/presidential-salary-vandalism-national/2020/08/14/id/982261

President Donald Trump will donate $100,000 of his annual salary to the National Park Service to help restore national monuments that were damaged during the uprisings that following the death of George Floyd.

Trump tweeted:

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

Monuments and statues around the country have been vandalized and toppled by protesters who viewed them as symbols of racism and historic oppression.

Many of those statues have been Confederate leaders but several other historical figures have also faced the wrath of activists.

Trump has referred to the monuments as pieces of American heritage and vowed to defend them from being destroyed.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump donated his $400,000 presidential salary to multiple government agencies. They included the Agriculture Department, the Small Business Administration, and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

