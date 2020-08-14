https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-right-now-toppled-general-washington-tgp-contributor-ari-david-honors-george-washington-statue-la-video/

Two years ago in August 2017 President Trump warned that Democrats will soon be taking down Washington and Jefferson statues.

Trump called it.

President Trump: George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to now take down, excuse me. Are we going to take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good. Are we going to take down his statue because he was a major slave owner? Now, are we going to take down his statue?

Trump was right.

On Thursday night leftists tore down the George Washington statue in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Rioters Tear Down George Washington Statue at L.A. City Hall https://t.co/cm1LJUOHS2 — Ari David (@AriDavidUSA) August 14, 2020

The left wants to erase our history.

They want to start over with Marxism.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit contributor Ari David went down to the Los Angeles City Hall.

Ari laid a Gadsden flag on the toppled statue.

Ari said a prayer for our country and for President Trump to win reelection in November.

