https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/08/14/trumps-new-arab-israeli-alliance-shows-how-ineffective-and-stupid-our-foreign-policy-establishment-is/
About The Author
Related Posts
How The Progressive-Or-Bigot Binary Changed Culture Quickly
August 4, 2020
Facebook and Twitter reportedly aren’t welcome at the upcoming White House social media summit
July 8, 2019
Trump Should Be Indicted for Obstructing Russia Probe
April 28, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy