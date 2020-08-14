https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-using-coronavirus-political-weapon

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden used the coronavirus pandemic to send a message of “power and coercion” Thursday by calling on America’s governors to mandate outdoor mask-wearing and telling Americans such a move was “not about your rights, but about your responsibilities,” Tucker Carlson argued Friday.

“Joe Biden hasn’t waded too deeply into questions of public policy,” said the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host. “Whatever else Biden may be doing … it’s fair to say he is not running a campaign about ideas. But Biden has made at least one campaign promise so far. He has pledged, if elected, he will force you to wear a mask when you go outside.

“Biden didn’t specify which epidemiological studies would justify a law like that,” Carlson added. “That’s probably because there aren’t any, not a single one. But whatever, Biden’s never been much of a science guy, he’s a lifelong politician. His specialty is not public health, his specialty is power and coercion, so he does what he knows.

“Biden instead demands you forget about your so-called rights as an American and obey his orders, no questions allowed. Otherwise, you’re unpatriotic.”

The host charged that Biden’s comments represented more proof that Democrats “have decided to use our public health emergency as a political weapon to win the election.”

“Terrified, unhappy populations want change, and that’s welcome news to the party trying to take power. That’s why they are doing it.”

Carlson added that blue state governors have done their part to keep citizens terrified and unhapy.

“Thanks to restrictions that are rooted in politics rather than science, children can’t go to school or play with their friends, parents can’t go to work, people can’t get married or attend funerals,” he said. “Human contact has been drastically curtailed.

“These are not small things. They are essential human needs. Without them, we can’t live.”

