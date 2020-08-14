https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/twitter-suspends-trump-supporter-bill-mitchell/

We have no idea why, but Twitter suspended Trump supporter Bill Mitchell on Friday:

So, what happened?

The first indication of Twitter’s move was when the automated “Trump Alert” account noted that a number of accounts they follow had stopped following him:

In 2016, Mitchell accurately predicted Donald Trump would win the election based on sales of Trump Halloween masks, embarrassing other pollsters and their more scientific methods of data analysis:

We’ll keep you posted once we find out what happened:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...