University of Alabama at Birmingham freshman linebacker Allen Merrick died Friday from a gunshot suffered Thursday on a visit to his home in Gadsden, Alabama.

Capt. Bobby Jackson of the Gadsden Police Department said the shooting appears to be accidental. But Capt. Jackson added that there is an “ongoing investigation” into the incident.

Defensive back Allen Merrick joined the UAB Blazer’s football roster this year. He died early Friday morning from a gunshot wound. https://t.co/AMLTlwHCdL pic.twitter.com/zw5n2FDfxI — AL.com (@aldotcom) August 14, 2020

UAB coach Bill Clark had gone to the player’s side when he was admitted to the hospital with the wound on Thursday. At the time, Clark said, “I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

Merrick, 19, was a standout linebacker at Gadsden High School and committed to UAB last year after reportedly turning down offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Central Florid.

“Merrick is the second UAB football player to die this offseason. Safety Jamari Smith drowned in a lake in May,” ESPN noted.

He had a smile and a basketball game that could electrify and light up any room or building he was in. He had a spirit that enlightened everyone around him. This one hurts so bad that I can’t even really get the words together. I love you Jamari “Chop” Smith! Wow! #RIPChop pic.twitter.com/7kGZfjQX68 — Russell Powell (@koachrussp2) May 28, 2020

