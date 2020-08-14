https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/university-asks-students-sign-blm-statement-pledging-practice-anti-racism-behaviors/

(RED STATE) The president of Southern Maine University last week asked faculty members and students to sign a statement acknowledging “Black Lives Matter, and pledge to participate in “anti-racism behaviors.”

Dr. Glenn Cummings posted an open letter on the university website titled “Black Lives Matter Statement and Antiracism Pledge,” which follows, in part. The bolded text belongs to Cummings.

