A reporter for Info Wars, Millie Weaver, who was expected to post a shocking video today, was arrested at her home with her husband, in front of her crying children.

The arresting officer appeared to tell Weaver that she was being arrested for being indicted by a “Grand Jury for burglary”. This is unconfirmed at this time.

On the video is a confused Weaver, who managed to videotape the encounter.

Weaver’s last tweet was a teaser for a short movie she had been working on called Shadow Gate:

She had been working with a man named PFC Bergy, who said that Weaver had helped him put the video together. It is unclear if the charges have anything to do with the movie or research or association.

The rumor was immediately echoed by Weaver’s supporters who thought that possibly the film and the arrest were connected.

Weaver posted on Facebook. Info Wars Reported the following:

“In the video, Weaver said she never received any notice in the mail and had “no idea why” she was being arrested.

“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested,” she told the camera.

Millie’s husband, Gavin, can be heard off-camera telling her, “We’re being charged with burglary.”

“Burglary?” she responded. “For what?”

“They won’t say,” he answered.”

This story is developing…

