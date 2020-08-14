https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/14/very-mature-and-serious-columnist-jennifer-rubin-wants-you-to-help-her-try-to-hurt-donald-trumps-feelings/

Jennifer Rubin is a serious person, and as a serious person, she takes things very seriously.

Like why Barack Obama is way more awesome than Donald Trump:

hey, I didn’t realize how many millions more follow @BarackObama (121M) than @realDonaldTrump (85M) . It might hurt @realDonaldTrump feelings to know he is so far behind @BarackObama. You might RT so @realDonaldTrump will see how far behind @BarackObama he is. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 14, 2020

Make sure you guys retweet her so Donald Trump resigns in disgrace or something.

Hahahahaha! — Chris R (@merudandasana2) August 14, 2020

Wicked good 😁 — R.j.hOylE – 🌊 WEAR-A-MASK! #FBR #STFH! (@BlueTigerPub) August 14, 2020

Is it, though? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks a lot more like Jennifer Rubin is engaging in the very sort of childish behavior for which she regularly castigates Donald Trump.

very mature and serious columnist pic.twitter.com/ycSQy0KGC3 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 14, 2020

So mature. So serious.

And so stunning and brave!

The hard hitting journalism we all need right now. — Zak Ebrahim (@ZakEbrahim) August 14, 2020

Thank goodness for Jennifer Rubin to keep the political discourse elevated.

Pathetic — CLE (@Persanon7) August 14, 2020

Also notice how she makes sure to tag these men. It’s totally about reaping praise for dunking on the right. — Ashley (@AshleyP994) August 14, 2020

Ms. Rubin’s tweet is the case study for why we need an eye-roll button just to the right of the heart button. — Spartacus Finch (@jenandlaw) August 14, 2020

Trump’s superpower is that he turns his enemies into a carbon copy of himself. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) August 14, 2020

Bingo.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

