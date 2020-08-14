https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-former-nfl-star-tim-tebow-sets-foundation-help-fight-human-trafficking-video/

Christian ex-NFL star Tim Tebow is publicly dedicating his charitable foundation to help stop human trafficking. Tim Tebow is no stranger when it comes to charitable actions and earlier this year he helped deliver food to the families of the Navajo Nation. They were in dire need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tebow stated, “I don’t know if an evil that is much darker than people that are trafficked. That’s why we’re not leaving the fight, only getting deeper. And when a young girl has been trafficked over and over and over again, finally realizes that she’s valuable. Not because of her body, but she’s valuable because of her worth, her inherent God-given worth. That changes a life. But I would say just like anything, some of them hit you harder than others.”

Tebow recently had trouble with his content on social media when on July 27th, Twitter flagged a video he posted about the Bible as ‘insensitive content’.

In the video about the Bible, Tebow stated, “When we’re Bible believers and we look at the Bible and we see a lot of the heroes, a lot of times they truly were wounded deeply before they were ever used greatly. And so maybe you’re going through a time in your life where you feel like you’ve just been wounded greatly. It hasn’t been your year. It hasn’t been your day so you don’t feel like this is your time.”

Tebow continued, “But this could be your time for learning. It could be your time for growing. It could be your time for adapting. This could be the time that is a test for you, but tomorrow it gets to turn into a testimony because you never know what God is doing with your life. You never know what He is preparing you for. So many times in the Bible, when we look at the heroes, there are times in their life or if they stopped, if they quit, if they said, no, God, I’ve had enough, then they would have missed out on the most impactful, most influential times of their life.”

