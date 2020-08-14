https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3733904dec887547a2fd43
Jacob G. Thompson, 27, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of Julian Lewis in Georgia….
President Donald Trump on Friday paid a visit to his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the New York hospital where he has been hospitalized….
The body that runs the electric grid for most of California has declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and straining the grid, warning of rotating powe…
Documentary film maker Anthony Baxter made You’ve Been Trumped Too to reveal the consequences of his ambitious plans in Scotland after residents were left without water…