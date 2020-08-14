https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-to-ny-police-union-biden-harris-will-crush-economy-because-there-is-no-prosperity-in-cities-that-are-ruled-by-fear

On Friday, President Trump spoke before the City of New York Benevolent Association, which was offering him their endorsement for 2020. Trump blasted the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), asserting, “Their pro-crime agenda, the Biden-Harris group, will also crush our economy because there is no prosperity in cities that are ruled by fear.”

Trump started by saying, “They’re not treating you right, but we’re gonna treat you right … You’re the finest – they just don’t let you do the job. They won’t let you do your job.”

“As we gather today, our country is suffering from a radical far-Left movement … that is trying to defame, demoralize, defund, dismantle, and dissolve our great police departments,” he continued. “It’s a left-wing war on cops. If Sleepy Joe Biden were to become president, he would immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America. You know that…”

“My agenda is anti-crime and pro-cop all the way and that’s what it’s gotta be,” Trump stated. “So, in recent months, New York City has witnessed the horrors that result from putting extreme-Left politicians into power. De Blasio has launched … a real crusade against the police … the mobs have scrawled disgusting slogans such as ‘cops must die’ and ‘kill all cops.’ Who would even have thought ten years ago that was possible? … And now all of sudden it becomes mainstream …”

Trump cited instances in which mobs assaulted cops, then continued, “You fight back, you lose your pension; you lose your life; they put you in jail. … One of the saddest things that I’ve ever seen is when they were dumping water on the heads of two of your fellow officers, and I wish they’d fought back. I promise nothing would’ve happened to them … it could have been some very dangerous material, not water. They didn’t fight back; the first time I’ve ever seen that. I wish they did; I wish they did. I wish I could have talked to them, I said (sic), ‘Fight back. I swear you’ll be protected.’”

“This is the Left’s vision for the future of the United States of America,” he opined. “If they win this election, every city in America will be under siege, you know that, because the police are good in Seattle, and they’re good in all of these different places … they’re not being let (sic) do their job.”

“Their pro-crime agenda, the Biden-Harris group, will also crush our economy because there is no prosperity in cities that are ruled by fear,” Trump predicted. “And I even think the politicians are afraid. If you look at Portland, the mayor is trying to say, ‘Oh, these are my friends,’ and then he goes in there and they want to beat the hell out of him. And then the fake news doesn’t report that; they’ll show him standing there with the sound down so you don’t hear what they’re saying to the mayor.”

Trump concluded, “You need leadership; you need money; you can’t defund, it has to go the other way. You need equipment, but what you need more than anything else is your dignity and respect. You need respect; you need your dignity back. And this guy has taken your dignity away and your respect away. And I am telling you, on November 3, you’re gonna be getting it back … this is really a referendum.”

