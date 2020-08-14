https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/young-goon-beat-macys-store-manager-gruesome-planned-attack-walks-free-probation/

A black man brutally attacked a white Macy’s employee on camera in Michigan in June. The brutal attack was entirely unprovoked, according to an investigation by the department store.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on this criminal attack a a week earlier.

The shocking attack was filmed by the attacker’s brother, Michigan rapper “FT Quay.”

The rapper claimed that he heard the employee, who appeared to be on the phone when the attack happened, said “n-gger.”

TRENDING: Dallas Soccer Star Reggie Cannon Calls Fans “Disgusting” for Booing and Chanting “USA!” as Players Knelt for National Anthem

The store’s investigation later found that to be a complete lie.

This African American man beat a white employee of a Macy’s. Security footage shows the attack was unprovoked. Watch the video and tell me this shouldn’t be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/jbi6TaWeR6 — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 20, 2020

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday (June 15) at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority,” Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, told MLive. “Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.”

FT Quay claimed that his brother attacked the worker “on instinct” — like an animal.

“I didn’t touch you. … I’m sorry,” the employee pleaded as the attack continued.

FT Quay has since deleted his social media following the attack.

And police announced they were investigating both him and his brother for the brutal attack.

This week the Democrat prosecutor announced he was letting the young goon walk with clean record after brief probationary period!

The young man will have to complete what is called the Holmes Youthful Training Act.

“Palmer, age 18, will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, which could lead to probation on a lesser charge of aggravated assault after completion of any programming order by a circuit court judge.”

https://www.mlive.com/news/flint/2020/08/man-testifies-brother-lied-to-him-about-employee-using-racial-slur-ahead-of-michigan-mall-assault.html

And what a coincidence, this high profile case ends up in court one week after Democrat and long-time prosecutor David Leyton coasted to reelection.

Prosecutor David Leyon said in his ruling, “Nobody’s looking to hang felonies on young men. I never have and I never will.”

“Nobody’s looking to hang felonies on young men. I never have and I never will. This was a bad crime though, and he has to face the consequences” – Prosecutor David Leyton #MacysAssault #Macys https://t.co/WVAh85o9uU — ABC12WJRT (@ABC12WJRT) August 12, 2020

These Democrats are getting more dangerous by the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

