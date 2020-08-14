https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/youtube-restores-steven-crowders-ability-make-cash-videos/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder can again make cash from ads running against his videos, a year after having monetization suspended.

Crowder’s ability to enable paid ads was suspended on June 5 2019, after progressive journalist Carlos Maza called him out for homophobic harassment.

A YouTube spokeswoman confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday that Crowder’s monetization had been restored, adding that: “If there are further violations on this channel we will take appropriate action.”

