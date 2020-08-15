http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9MIE-jy9L70/

Rio Grande Valley Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized another huge load of methamphetamine headed to the streets in American cities across the county. An inspection of a tractor-trailer rig at the Pharr International Bridge that connects Texas and Mexico led to the discovery of nearly a half-ton of methamphetamine.

Jaeson Jones/Breitbart Texas

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge on August 7 observed a tractor-trailer approaching the cargo terminal for inspection and entry into the United States. The officers referred the driver, a 29-year-old Mexican national from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, to the secondary inspection area, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP officials.

An inspection of the containers of produce from Mexico led to the discovery of 521 packages suspected of containing drugs. Officers tested the drugs and determined them to be methamphetamine.

Officials reported the drugs weighed approximately 992 pounds and valued the shipment at $19,841,000.

“This is another significant strike our officers have made on the methamphetamine smuggling industry,” Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a written statement. “Large seizures like this one underscore the severity of the drug threat and show that our officers remain fiercely dedicated to upholding our border security mission.”

The officers seized the narcotics and turned them and the Mexican-national driver over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents to investigate the smuggling operation. CBP also seized the tractor-trailer.

Breitbart Texas’ Jaeson Jones reports that Mexican cartels are flooding the borders with record quantities of methamphetamine — in large part by the manufacturing and distribution capabilities of cartels like Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel.

“As of July 2020, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the ports of entry have seized more than 118,153 pounds of meth, doubling the record year set in 2019,” Jones reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

