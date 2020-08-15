https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/94-belgian-doctors-support-birth-abortions-babies-born-disabilities/

(DISRN) More than 9 in 10 Belgian physicians support infanticide, or what is called “after-birth abortion,” for babies born with a non-fatal disability, a new research paper revealed.

Approximately 94% of neonatologists and associated medical professionals surveyed in Flanders, Belgium “agree that in the event of a serious (non-lethal) neonatal condition, administering drugs with the explicit intention to end neonatal life is acceptable.”

Although the phrase “serious (non-lethal) neonatal condition” is not specified in the report, similar wording in the U.K. Abortion Act allows for abortion on babies prenatally diagnosed with disabilities such as Down’s syndrome, cleft lip, and club foot.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

