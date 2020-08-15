https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/second-amendment-flag-free/
A lot of Liberals wish the Second Amendment had never been written. They wish the words would just go away.
They don’t understand how important the Second Amendment is to America. Without the Second Amendment, we’d have lost the First Amendment long ago!
To remind Liberals how important the words of the Second Amendment are to us, here’s something special: a Second Amendment American flag with the words printed on the stripes (ordering through this link and the links below supports Gateway Pundit)!
The best part: It’s free – just pay shipping and handling!
