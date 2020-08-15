https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-younger-brother-dies-leftists-twitter-start-trending-wrong-trump/

President Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump passed away Saturday evening in New York.

President Trump said in a statement his brother Robert was his best friend.

The President ended his statement saying, “Robert I love you. Rest in peace.”

Demonic leftists immediately started tweeting “Wrong Trump.”

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

“Wrong Trump” was trending on Twitter.

Leftists were angry that President Trump didn’t die:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...