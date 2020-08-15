https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-younger-brother-dies-leftists-twitter-start-trending-wrong-trump/
President Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump passed away Saturday evening in New York.
President Trump said in a statement his brother Robert was his best friend.
The President ended his statement saying, “Robert I love you. Rest in peace.”
Demonic leftists immediately started tweeting “Wrong Trump.”
“Wrong Trump” was trending on Twitter.
Leftists were angry that President Trump didn’t die:
Wrong Trump, I need to start being more specific with my prayers. pic.twitter.com/iSQIUdBlBP
— Zazu Nova (@darrrinnn) August 16, 2020
God out here taking the wrong Trump. Come on man. He’s right there! pic.twitter.com/4uc020wzdh
— Stephanie 🗽 (@wickedlysteph) August 16, 2020
Wrong Trump. Too soon? pic.twitter.com/uJjLRLnZjX
— scamazon (@OMovies) August 16, 2020
i don’t know anything about robert trump….all i know is god took the wrong trump. https://t.co/vGrMhXZYHm
— Táy Díorr (@DiorrTay) August 16, 2020
I’m sorry but the wrong Trump died!
— 🇺🇸MJC🇮🇪 (@Irishman727) August 16, 2020
I’m starting to think that God has a hell of a since of humor, but this ain’t funny…wtf! Wrong Trump. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/K9tn8wQvJp
— SuzeQKnits 🙋🏽♀️🌊🇺🇸🌈❤🏥🚑💉💊 (@SuzeQKnits) August 16, 2020