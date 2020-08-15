https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2020/08/14/update-5/

By Daniel Alman (aka Dan from Squirrel Hill)

August 14, 2020

You can read my original post about this, and see links to my first four updates, at After selling more than 1,500 copies of my first Obama e-book over the past four years, amazon has withdrawn it from sale, and refuses to explain why

And now, on with my fifth update:

Amazon recently sent me this email. The bolding is mine:

Amazon.com

Thu 8/13/2020 11:59 AM



Amazon.com

Message From Customer Service

Hello,

It has come to our attention that the following book(s) may include one or more images on your book’s cover for which you may not have the necessary rights:

B08F5FLLDX

1724180355

We’ve made these books unavailable for sale. To make your books eligible for sale, please complete one of the following actions:

1. Provide written documentation that proves you have the right to include all images in the book(s) listed above. An example is a signed contract or signed written statement from the photographer or other copyright holder granting you the right to use the image

2. If you do not hold rights to one or more images in the book(s) listed above, remove those images from the cover and resubmit your book(s) for publication

For details on updating your cover image and resubmitting, check our Help

https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G200965970

Please take one of the above actions and respond to kindlecontent-review@amazon.com within 5 days and include the book title and ID for each book listed in your reply.

We take violations of intellectual property rights very seriously. The submission of cover image that violates copyright is a violation of our agreement and may lead to suspension or termination of your account, among other things such as access to optional services being revoked. Please ensure that you own sufficient rights to all content that you publish on Amazon.

Regards,

Amazon KDP

Best regards,

Vanessa

Amazon.com

The reason that that email cites two catalog numbers instead of one is because they are now banning both the paperback version and the kindle version.

This is the first time that they have ever banned the paperback version. All previous bans only applied to the kindle version.

The Kindle version that they are referring to in that email is the new one that I published, after amazon repeatedly refused to answer my questions about why they banned my first Kindle version.

I responded to this new email by telling amazon that the photograph is in the public domain, and I provided proof for this. This is what I wrote:

August 13, 2020

The cover image is in the public domain.

Here’s proof:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:President_Barack_Obama.jpg

“This file is a work of an employee of the Executive Office of the President of the United States, taken or made as part of that person’s official duties. As a work of the U.S. federal government, it is in the public domain.”

Title of book and e-book: The Least Transparent Administration in History: 1,375 well sourced examples of Barack Obama’s lies, lawbreaking, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy, waste, etc.

Author of book and e-book: Daniel Alman

B08F5FLLDX

1724180355

Daniel Alman

Amazon then responded with the following:

Amazon.com

Thu 8/13/2020 2:10 PM



Hello,

Thank you for responding to our request to confirm you hold the necessary rights to one or more images on your book(s) cover. The information you submitted for the book(s) is insufficient.

The Least Transparent Administration in History: 1,375 examples of Barack Obama’s lies, lawbreaking, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy, waste, etc. Alman, Daniel (AUTHOR), ID: 36161024

Your book(s) will continue to be unavailable for sale. To make your book(s) eligible for sale, please complete one of the following actions:

1. Provide written documentation that proves you have the right to include all images in the book(s) listed above. An example is a signed contract or signed written statement from the photographer or other copyright holder granting you the right to use the image

2. If you do not hold rights to one or more images in the book(s) listed above, remove those images from the cover and resubmit your book(s) for publication

For details on updating your cover image and resubmitting, check our Help:

https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G200965970

Please take one of the above actions and respond to kindlecontent-review@amazon.com within 5 days and include the book title and ID for each book listed in your reply.

As a reminder, any additional violation of our Terms and Conditions could result in account level actions such as suspension and/or termination of your KDP account.

You can review our Terms and Conditions here:

https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G200627430

Best regards,

Charlie V.

http://www.amazon.com

I then responded with this very simple request:

August 13, 2020

amazon,

Please ask one of your lawyers to explain to me why I am not allowed to use a public domain image for my book cover.

Thank you.

Daniel Alman

Amazon never answered that request.

I don’t have a law degree, but even I know that when a photograph is in the public domain, it means that anyone is allowed to use that photograph.

That being said, I uploaded new versions of both the paperback and Kindle versions, which did not include the photograph.

However, even those new versions are not available for sale.

For the record, this is the photograph in question:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:President_Barack_Obama.jpg

This file is a work of an employee of the Executive Office of the President of the United States, taken or made as part of that person’s official duties. As a work of the U.S. federal government, it is in the public domain.

