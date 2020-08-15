https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-show-minnesota-police-officers-house-video/

Militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa goons have shown up at the home of a Minnesota police union leader.

Neighbors of Officer Bob Kroll left their homes and brought out Blue Lives Matter flags to show support for him as the far leftists tried to intimidate people in the neighborhood.

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

Supporters of the police also showed up to defend Kroll, telling the far-left outlet Unicorn Riot that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization.

“Back the blue. BLM is a terrorist organization, clear and simple. That’s what you’re about,” he said.

Members of the violent movement smashed pinatas in a sort of effigy of the officer.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...