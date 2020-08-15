https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-show-minnesota-police-officers-house-video/

Militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa goons have shown up at the home of a Minnesota police union leader.

Neighbors of Officer Bob Kroll left their homes and brought out Blue Lives Matter flags to show support for him as the far leftists tried to intimidate people in the neighborhood.

BLM came back to this house (Hugo, MN) pic.twitter.com/ovzeFSEEUW — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

Supporters of the police also showed up to defend Kroll, telling the far-left outlet Unicorn Riot that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization.

“Back the blue. BLM is a terrorist organization, clear and simple. That’s what you’re about,” he said.

Somebody buy this man a beer (Hugo, MN) pic.twitter.com/XbLpmkNO0E — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

Not sure why the officers are letting them do this, at an officers house (Hugo, MN) pic.twitter.com/BWDQUXSGfR — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

Members of the violent movement smashed pinatas in a sort of effigy of the officer.

So they’re now allowed to trash your property. I assume that is a pinata of Bob Kroll, is this not menacing? (Hugo, MN) pic.twitter.com/h5n5fewzan — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

