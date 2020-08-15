https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/cultural-icons-reexamined-bill-maher-says-think-going-cancel-god/

(DEADLINE) After sparking a fight with Donald Trump last week, Bill Maher used his New Rules this week to take on someone even more powerful: Jesus.

Riffing off of Ryan Reynolds’ recent apology for getting married at a former slave plantation, the Real Time pointed out that the hero of the New Testament wasn’t always on the right side of the slavery debate, either.

In multiple passages of the Bible — Colossians 3:22, Ephesians 6:5 and Peter 2:18, according to Maher — Christ encourages slaves to “submit to your masters.”

