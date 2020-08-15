https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/biden-and-harris-express-condolences-president-trump-death-his-brother?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden and his recently announced running mate Kamala Harris both tweeted their condolences to President Donald Trump on Sunday following the Saturday death of the president’s younger brother, Robert.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden tweeted. “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time,” Harris tweeted. “Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Ted Cruz have expressed their condolences as well.

President Trump in a statement on Saturday described his brother as his “best friend.”

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” President Trump said in the statement.

