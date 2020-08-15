https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-struggles-to-put-on-mask/
I’m starting to get a Twilight Zone feeling — Biden Blindfolded
“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we’ll save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done.”
Those who think the panic over the pandemic will end w/ Biden’s election miss the potent, persuasive, political pretext it provides statist politicians to grab power, control the populace, and make massive shifts of wealth and influence. The panic will get MUCH worse if Biden won https://t.co/8D7rASXVBu
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 13, 2020
Is a national mask mandate Constitutional? A helpful white paper from the Congressional Research Service: https://t.co/dcklsCTxvn https://t.co/edHRQ7RlHD
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 13, 2020