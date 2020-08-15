https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-struggles-to-put-on-mask/

Posted by Kane on August 15, 2020 7:30 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

I’m starting to get a Twilight Zone feeling — Biden Blindfolded

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we’ll save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...