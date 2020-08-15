https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-stephenross-mayor-nyc/2020/08/15/id/982287

Billionaire Stephen Ross is leading the New York community that wants to use $100 million to help recruit the mayoral candidate to be the successor to current mayor Bill de Blasio, according to The New York Times.

Ross is joined by Daniel L. Doctoroff, the chief executive of Sidewalk Labs, the tech company linked to Google, in expressing frustration about New York City’s economic plight may harm their investment.

“Like many New Yorkers, Stephen Ross is deeply concerned about our recovery from the pandemic and the future of the city, which is deeply troubled right now,” Jon Weinstein, a spokesperson for Ross told The New York Times.

Doctoroff’s non-profit Coalition for Inclusive Growth wants to produce a policy that outlines plans for New York’s future by Jan. 15, just six months before the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary. That contest will likely decide the next mayor of New York and the majority of the city council.

The coalition would concentrate on stabilizing the city’s budget, creating better health outcomes, stopping racial disparities in the criminal justice system and developing more affordable housing.

While the coalition hasn’t raised any money yet, Doctoroff estimates its initial budget will be $10 million. That, along with other money collected from fundraising, will be used to devise a plan and fund a get-out-the-vote campaign.

“We both have to grow and we’ve got to do it in a more fair way,” Doctoroff said. “We need a more comprehensive, shared prosperity model. The question is, what does that mean?”

