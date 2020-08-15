http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GImnjdfppw8/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that it is sensible to try to make the Postal Service “a viable operation” and that cutting services “right before a heavy election, where people are going to be mailing in ballots, strikes me as extremely foolish, but not necessarily malevolence.” He also predicted that the Postal Service will end up being funded.

Brooks said, “Well, with the Trump administration, you never know if it’s incompetence or malevolence. In this case, the Postal Service is hemorrhaging money. And it’s doing so because the number of pieces of mail has gone down 33% in the last several years. And so they — it makes sense to sort of try to make the thing a viable operation. Whether you want to cut some of these services right before a heavy election, where people are going to be mailing in ballots, strikes me as extremely foolish, but not necessarily malevolence. I do think we’re going to end up funding this thing. Kevin McCarthy has said it’s going to be funded.”

He added that Trump’s “tendency to talk down the voting and to delegitimize the system is its own shade of horror.”

