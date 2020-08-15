http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bmna6j77Cg0/

Florida state representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) told Breitbart News Saturday that the left’s push to defund the police and anarchy will lead to a breakaway of minority voters to back President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Donalds hopes to gain next Tuesday’s Republican nomination for Florida’s 19th congressional district and replace the retiring Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL).

Donalds told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he has helped lead the conservative movement since the days of the Tea Party grassroots revolution.

“I’m a proven conservative; I started the tea party movement ten years ago. I’ve been one of the most conservative members of the Florida legislature for the last four years,” Donalds told Breitbart News Saturday.

Donalds charged that the left’s push for defunding the police only hurts those living in inner cities and that this will lead to an exodus of voters towards Trump in 2020.

“I think we’re going to win; I think President Trump is going to win Florida again in 2020. One of the things that has really started to stand out for me that’s really not being picked up in polling, you have a lot of black Americans, frankly, that are in their 40s, that is watching what is going on in this country, and they’re watching what is going on in Seattle, in Portland, what happened in Minneapolis, what in the streets of New York City, my former home town, what’s happening in Chicago, and they’re realizing that theses cities are run by Democrat mayors, the states are run by Democrats, the police chiefs are Democrats, and yet these problems still persist,” he explained.

He continued, “So I think when you start to take that message into Miami, into Tampa, into Fort Lauderdale, you’re going to get some breakaway of minority voters who are going to take a look at what’s going on in the city, in the country, and see that over their lives and say, ‘You know what? I’ve seen this song and dance from Joe Biden before. We can’t go down that path again. We got to reelect President Trump because he’s the one that’s actually standing against these radicals who would love nothing more than to defund our police and make our inner cities less safe.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

