After winning a temporary court battle, Pastor John MacArthur and his Grace Community Church in California held indoor Sunday services despite local officials orders to shut the evangelical Christian church down over pandemic restrictions.

“They don’t want us to meet, that’s obvious,” MacArthur told his flock. “They’re not willing to work with us. They just want to shut us down. But we’re here to bring honor to the Lord.”

MacArthur has led the Los Angeles-area church for a half-century and on Friday went to court to challenge a public health order forbidding indoor services at the 3,500-seat megachurch. Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is helping to defend the church.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant refused Friday to issue a temporary restraining order sought by the county to block this Sunday’s services. MacArthur has agreed to ensure churchgoers practice social distancing and wear masks. The next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

In his sermon, MacArthur said he was not trying to be disobedient in defying city and county authorities. “We’re not meeting because want to be rebellious, we’re meeting because our Lord has commanded us to come together and worship Him,” he said.

