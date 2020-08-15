https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-dems-propose-wealth-tax-owe-even-leave-state/

(HOTAIR) The pandemic has put a $50 billion dent in California’s finances and Democrats are busy coming up with new ways to raise more tax money. Plans to consider a tax hike on those making more than $1 million was just put off until next year, but now a California Assemblyman has proposed a wealth tax on top earners:

A group of state lawmakers on Thursday proposed a first-in-the-nation state wealth tax that would hit about 30,400 California residents and raise an estimated $7.5 billion for the general fund.

The tax rate would be 0.4% of net worth, excluding directly held real estate, that exceeds $30 million for single and joint filers and $15 million for married filing separately.

