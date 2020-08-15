https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-orders-rolling-blackouts-2-million-people/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Hundreds of thousands of Californians were plunged into darkness on Friday evening as companies cut power to homes after the state’s Independent System Operator declared a Stage 3 energy emergency.

With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in many parts of the state, and millions of residents stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, experts feared the high demand for power would overwhelm the grid.

‘A Stage 3 Emergency is declared when demand outpaces available supply. Rotating power interruptions have been initiated to maintain stability of the electric grid,’ the Independent System Operator announced shortly before 6pm.

Read the full story ›

The post California orders rolling blackouts for up to 2 MILLION people appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

