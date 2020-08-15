https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-police-clash-blm-antifa-militants-rioter-beats-police-officer-head-skateboard-video/

Violence erupted in Chicago AGAIN on Saturday evening.

Chicago police clashed with violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants in the Loop on Saturday night.

The police formed a riot line and advanced as left-wing rioters retreated on Randolph in the Loop.

WATCH:

Police continuing to advance as protesters retreat west here on Randolph in the #Loop. #ChicagoProtesters pic.twitter.com/EVLxsIFaoE — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) August 16, 2020

Police used their riot batons to push back violent leftists.

WATCH:

Chicago police and protesters clash in the Loop Saturday night, courtesy @delvecchiograce pic.twitter.com/FRZLT1JIqb — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 15, 2020

One rioter was seen beating a cop over the head with a skateboard and police responded with pepperspray.

WATCH:

Police are beating and pepper spraying protesters and medics here at Randolph/Dearborn in the #Loop. #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/EX130oYdm3 — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) August 16, 2020

Another angle of the rioter hitting a Chicago police officer over the head with a skateboard:

Here’s a copy of the video, that was later deleted by the original poster, showing rioters beating on a CPD officer.

h/t: @CWBChicago pic.twitter.com/JvipmYodZa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 16, 2020

