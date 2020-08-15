https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-police-clash-blm-antifa-militants-rioter-beats-police-officer-head-skateboard-video/

Violence erupted in Chicago AGAIN on Saturday evening.

Chicago police clashed with violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants in the Loop on Saturday night.

The police formed a riot line and advanced as left-wing rioters retreated on Randolph in the Loop.

WATCH:

Police used their riot batons to push back violent leftists.

WATCH:

One rioter was seen beating a cop over the head with a skateboard and police responded with pepperspray.

WATCH:

Another angle of the rioter hitting a Chicago police officer over the head with a skateboard:

