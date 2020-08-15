https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-police-clash-blm-antifa-militants-rioter-beats-police-officer-head-skateboard-video/
Violence erupted in Chicago AGAIN on Saturday evening.
Chicago police clashed with violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants in the Loop on Saturday night.
The police formed a riot line and advanced as left-wing rioters retreated on Randolph in the Loop.
WATCH:
Police continuing to advance as protesters retreat west here on Randolph in the #Loop. #ChicagoProtesters pic.twitter.com/EVLxsIFaoE
— Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) August 16, 2020
Police used their riot batons to push back violent leftists.
WATCH:
Chicago police and protesters clash in the Loop Saturday night, courtesy @delvecchiograce pic.twitter.com/FRZLT1JIqb
— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 15, 2020
One rioter was seen beating a cop over the head with a skateboard and police responded with pepperspray.
WATCH:
Police are beating and pepper spraying protesters and medics here at Randolph/Dearborn in the #Loop. #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/EX130oYdm3
— Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) August 16, 2020
Another angle of the rioter hitting a Chicago police officer over the head with a skateboard:
Here’s a copy of the video, that was later deleted by the original poster, showing rioters beating on a CPD officer.
h/t: @CWBChicago pic.twitter.com/JvipmYodZa
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 16, 2020