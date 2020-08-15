https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/14/clinesmith-criminal-plea-hints-more-hoax-conspirators-will-be-charged/
n June 2017, the New York production of Shakespeare in the Park modified its costuming for its production of “Julius Caesar” so that the title character resembled the new U.S. president. After the actor playing a Trump-resembling Caesar pretended to succumb to the many wounds inflicted by the conspiracy of assassins, the character Brutus implored […]
The post Clinesmith Criminal Plea Hints More Hoax Conspirators Will Be Charged appeared first on American Greatness.