Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that’s when we stepped in,” Coakley said.

Counter-protesters staged an event in the area at the same time as a rally that the Proud Boys had planned, according to local media reports.

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

Some fistfights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

The Proud Boys have been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.

