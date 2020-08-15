https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/cuomo-adviser-ccp-foreign-agent/

A former adviser to Andrew Cuomo during the current New York Governor’s failed 2002 gubernatorial campaign has registered as a “foreign agent” to lobby on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s American Embassy.

Daniel Kohns, who also served as Communications Director for Democratic Congressman Mike Honda, leveraged these connections to become Vice President at lobbying behemoth BLJ Worldwide.

In 2018, he was required to file with the Department of Justice’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) as a result of him lobbying on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, specifically the country’s U.S. Embassy.

There, Kohns “provide[d] ongoing public relations services in support of the embassy’s programming and activities” – placing him on the payroll of the repressive Chinese government. That’s the same government that withheld pertinent information regarding COVID-19’s transmission pathways and continues to hide its genome sequence, severely compromising the ability of the world – and especially New York – to respond.

Kohns’s 2018 FARA regisration

A consultant for Obama-era Secretary of State John Kerry’s botched 2004 presidential run, Kohns was an advisor and co-director of statewide advance for Cuomo’s 2002 gubernatorial bid, although the candidate ultimately failed to clinch the Democratic nominee.

On Kohns’s LinkedIn profile, he describes himself as a “personal advisor to [the] New York gubernatorial candidate, accompanying him at all stages of campaign, advising on and coordinating communications, political, policy, fundraising and logistical affairs” who was also responsible for “coordinat[ing] candidate’s relations with the media.”

He additionally identified himself as the “co-director of statewide advance (staff of 150) and political strategy operations.”

Campaign records show the Cuomo campaign funneled thousands to Kohn as payment for the aforementioned tasks.

In addition to Cuomo bungling New York’s COVID-19 response by sending infected patients into nursing homes, the New York Governor bizarrely called the virus the “European Virus,” proceeding to insist it “did not come from China, it came from Europe” in an April press conference.

This unearthed connection follows National Pulse exclusive reporting highlighting the revolving door between former advisors and high-level employees of Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Post, and the Obama and Biden administration using their taxpayer-funded credentials to lobby for companies directly tied to the Chinese Communist Party and its military.

