https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-squad-member-ayanna-pressley-calls-unrest-streets/

As American cities are torched and looted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) signaled her support for the violence be her fellow progressives, calling for “unrest in the streets” in an appearance Saturday on MSNBC’s AM Joy in comments about the Democrats’ latest attack line on President Trump on the Post Office and mail-in ballots for the November election.

Pressley is one of four members of the radical leftist House freshmen group known as “The Squad’ that also includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Video of Pressley’s comments was posted by the RNC to YouTube and Twitter:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Garbage DC Website Known for Promoting Conspiracies Attacks Gateway Pundit After Crashing White House Press Corps Coven

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets”https://t.co/peHGAZMh7T pic.twitter.com/wR20ddCVks — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2020

“…I’m looking to the public. You know, this is as much about public outcry, and organizing, and mobilizing, and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and that these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting American peoples in harm’s way, um, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities, hold ’em accountable. “Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up. You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives and unfortunately there’s plenty to go around.

Transcribed by TGP.

Newsbusters reported that AM Joy guest host Tiffany Cross agreed with Pressley’s call for unrest saying, “I have, I have no retort to that, congresswoman. That’s, that’s certainly accurate. And thank you so much for coming on with me today. I’m looking forward to hearing from you all week as we kick off the Democratic national convention.”

More from MSNBC:

Pressley revealed earlier this year she suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes loss of hair that made her bald and had her wearing wigs to conceal the effects. Pressley decided to forego the wigs and go bald.

“My twists have become such a synonymous & a conflated part of not only my personal identity & how I show up in the world, but my political brand. And that’s why I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal & living with alopecia.” — @AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/jqraqZeiKr — The Root (@TheRoot) January 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

