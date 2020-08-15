http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jaYxuHWioYk/

President Donald Trump ridiculed corporate media reporters on Saturday for allowing former Vice President Joe Biden to hold events without taking any questions.

“Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president shared a video of reporters politely exiting a Biden event with his running mate, Kamala Harris, after a press handler tells them to leave:

Biden staffers rush the press out of the room before Joe Biden can answer any questionshttps://t.co/wCdVosHX9k pic.twitter.com/x6dwt9m0t4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2020

The scene was sharply different from White House reporters who repeatedly shout questions at the president despite press wranglers telling them to leave.

“[H]is reporters have zero drive,” Trump wrote, referring to reporters covering the Biden event. “Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on!”

Since naming Harris as his running mate, Biden has held events for three days without taking questions.

“I don’t understand what’s going on here. This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen,” Fox News host Chris Wallace said on a podcast Friday about Biden hiding from the press.

Wallace was shocked that the Biden campaign did not offer any representative for interviews on the Sunday shows, including his own show, Fox News Sunday.

“This just is of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout,” he said. “I don’t, you know–you can try, and I understand, and [it] has worked pretty well. And he continues to lead with what I’ll call the basement strategy. I don’t think you can hide from now until Election Day. I just don’t think it’s possible.”

