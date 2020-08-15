https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/epic-video-president-trump-accepts-endorsement-nyc-police-officers-union-white-house-ceremony/

New York City Pat Lynch Police Benevolent Association (NYCPBA) is the largest police union representing 24,000 of the department’s 36,000 police officers.

On Friday leaders and representatives of the NYCPBA visited the White House to give their endorsement to President Donald Trump.

According to President Pat Lynch this is the first time the NYCPBA has endorsed a presidential candidate.

Democrats have proven this year to stand with the lawless and criminals across the country. So this year the NYCPBA came out for President Trump.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe Asks President Trump a Meaningful Question at Friday’s Presser — President Responds in Classic Trump Style (Video)

Pat Lynch gave an amazing speech!

It was high energy!

Pat Lynch: Mr. President we are fighting for our lives out there. We don’t want this to spread to the rest of the country. We need your strong voice to say across the country, “We have the support of law enforcement across this country… In the New York PBA you earn the endorsement. I’m proud to give it.

Today, it was my great honor to proudly accept the endorsement of the @NYCPBA! I have deeply and profoundly admired the brave men and women of the #NYPD for my entire life. New York’s Finest are truly the best of the best — I will NEVER let you down! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/o1l5kAx34v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

