In basing his running mate selection process on gender and race, Democrat Joe Biden is effectively getting away with “very discriminatory” hiring practices, according to Eric Trump.

“I think what he did was actually very discriminatory,” Eric Trump, the middle son of the president, told “Fox News Rundown Extra” on Saturday. “Meaning, even if he chose to choose who he ultimately did, he really discriminated against other minority groups who have wonderful people, who have incredibly capable people that had lots of amazing options.

“He boxed himself in, but in doing so, he actually discriminated against amazing, amazing people. And I think at some point he has to answer for that.”

Biden had vowed to select a woman as his running mate and he vows to appoint a black woman as the next Supreme Court justice. In selecting Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Biden added the Indo-Jamaican as the first minority woman on presidential ticket.

“What’s shocking to me is that you pick a person who pretty much called you racist and who said that she believed [Biden’s] sexual assault accusers,” Trump told Eben Brown. “That’s a little bit scary, right?”

Eric Trump pointed out limiting his search was discriminatory against other ethnicities, including Hispanic-Americans.

“There was an amazing Hispanic woman who came up to me and she said, ‘You know, I’m deeply offended,'” Eric Trump said. “‘Why could I not have been in contention? Why was it only African-American females that were in contention? What about, you know, Hispanic Americans? I mean, what about – what about me?'”

Eric Trump said President Donald Trump “secretly” was “actually hoping it was gonna be her, because if you look at her, she’s got a lot of baggage.”

“She is incredibly radical,” Eric Trump continued. “She is at the far-left of the party, and, you know, I think it’s a very scary notion for our country.”

