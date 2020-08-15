https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tuckercarlson-fauci-deaththreats-coronavirus/2020/08/15/id/982282

White House coronavirus task force memberAnthony Fauci recently said that criticism against him from Fox News host Tucker Carlson may trigger death threats against him.

“I flip around the channels at night, which I probably shouldn’t. And I found this guy — you know this guy, Tucker Carlson? You heard of him?” The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers asked Fauci in an online interview.

“He’s the guy that really loves me, right?” Fauci replied sarcastically.

Carlson has called Fauci a “fraud”and the“chief buffoon of the professional class.”

When asked whether he was bothered by insults from Carlson, Fauci gave a mixed response.

“I’m not concerned about what he says,” Fauci said. “It’s a little bit — I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens.

“I mean, who would have [guessed] when I was in medical school doing things to save people’s lives, I’d have to be going around with a security detail?” Fauci said. “That’s really ridiculous.”

The country’s top infectious disease expert recently got a security detail after his family received threats when Fauci supported shutdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. He mentioned he didn’t call for the detail but federal officials decided to assign it anyway.

“He’s trashing me on TV, fine. If he wants to do that, let him do it. I’m not going to get distracted by that,” Fauci added.

Fauci also mentioned that his blood doesn’t bubble when he sees people not wear masks in crowded places, it “evaporates.”

“Even though outdoors is much better than indoors, when you’re that close you should be wearing a mask,” Fauci said.

