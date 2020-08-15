https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/federal-judge-rules-ky-christian-wedding-photographer-can-refuse-service-to-same-sex-couples
About The Author
Related Posts
Tennessee Valley Authority CEO, After President Trump’s Action, Vows to Stop Outsourcing American Jobs to Foreigners
August 8, 2020
LOL! Fake News Media Smears Tucker Carlson as “Racist” for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s Name; Tucker Plays Clip of Biden Mispronouncing the SAME WAY
August 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy