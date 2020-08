https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/fish-launches-boat-killing-56-year-old-man/

(ABC NEWS AUSTRALIA) A 56-year-old man has died in Darwin after being struck in his chest by a fish while on a fishing boat.

Northern Territory Police say the man had been fishing with family and friends on Darwin Harbour on Friday when he was “struck in his chest by a large fish which launched itself into the boat”.

A local fisherman said he understood the fish was an 18-kilogram mackerel.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook