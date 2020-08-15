http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WfB0cseeIzM/

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace expressed amazement that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign isn’t putting any representatives on any of the upcoming Sunday shows, and said that it’s “of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout.”

Wallace said, “I’ve been doing Sunday shows with conventions. I started on ‘Meet the Press’ in 1988. I’ve been doing it on and off. … Thirty-two years. And it always happens that the Sunday before the convention, the campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say, this is what we’re going to try to get accomplished. So, you know, we were counting all week on having a top official from the Biden campaign, the campaign manager, the top pollster, the chief strategist, to talk about what they’re going to talk about during this next week. They are not putting anybody out. And at first I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us. No, they’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows. Point, I don’t understand what’s going on here. This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen, that you would — you know, you’re basically giving a campaign. And as I say, it’s a traditional thing. We’re going to do it for the Republicans a week from Sunday, what are you trying to accomplish this week? And they — the Biden campaign isn’t putting anybody out. And this just is of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout.”

