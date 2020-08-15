https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-obama-speechwriter-mocks-medias-sham-narrative-kamala-harris-moderate-video/

 

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau mocked the far left mainstream media and their junk narrative that Kamala Harris is some sort of “moderate.”

** According to Government Track California Senator Kamala Harris is further left than Socialist Bernie Sanders.

The Trump Campaign re-tweeted this rare moment of honesty by Favreau.

