Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau mocked the far left mainstream media and their junk narrative that Kamala Harris is some sort of “moderate.”

** According to Government Track California Senator Kamala Harris is further left than Socialist Bernie Sanders.

The Trump Campaign re-tweeted this rare moment of honesty by Favreau.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau mocks the media’s narrative that Kamala Harris is a “moderate” “She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate” pic.twitter.com/P24HFwWe44 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 14, 2020

