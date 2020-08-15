https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/freedom-for-florida-rallies-against-covid-19-mandates-says-fear-is-prioritized-over-fact

A grassroots organization took to the streets on Saturday to rally against policies and procedures that state officials have developed during the coronavirus pandemic it believes are now infringing upon the personal liberties of Floridians.

Members of Freedom For Florida organized the march in an effort to invoke change throughout the state and urge Gov. Ron DeSantis to lift the state of emergency order.

Rachael Cohen with Florida For Freedom helped organized the event. She told CBN News that “fear is being prioritized over fact.”

Gov. DeSantis signed the initial state of emergency in March, which was extended to May and then again to July. Now, the order will last until early September.

Cohen explained that the order was enacted so “hospitals would not be inundated” with COVID-19 patients however “that is not the current state of Florida.”

“Keeping us in a state of emergency is not necessary anymore,” Cohen said. “ICU admissions and hospital capacity are not being stressed as warned by officials in March. Hospital systems were never, at any point overwhelmed.”

Those participating in the rally are also advocating for business closures to be lifted due to the devastating economic impact.

The group is drawing attention to the “discriminatory and unlawful nature of mask mandates and calling for logic-based public health policy.”

Cohen says people are being scared and threatened into wearing a mask, even if it goes against their religious or health convictions.

“We have people across the state of Florida who are receiving push back and being treated as a subclass citizen if they don’t have a mask on,” she emphasized. “Law enforcement is being put in a difficult situation. Businesses not enforcing masks are being shut down.”

And Freedom For Florida is rallying against mandating a COVID-19 vaccine, which has generated concern over its expedited arrival.

“A vaccine is being fast-tracked…it’s not safe,” Cohen contends. “We are trying to call attention to the dangers of losing our liberties and our health.”

As the pandemic persists, Cohen notes that the future of our personal rights remains uncertain.

“If America and Floridians are being asked to lose personal liberties now…what will happen next?” she said.

Hundreds of supporters, including Florida Freedom Keepers, Reopen South Florida, and American Freedom Information Center attended three marches that took place in Ft. Lauderdale, Naples, and DeLand.

