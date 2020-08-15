https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/garbage-dc-website-known-washington-post-kinder-al-baghdadi-death-president-trumps-brother/

The garbage DC website known as the Washington Post was kinder to ISIS terror leader Al-Baghdadi in death than they were to Robert Trump, President Trump’s younger brother.

Our elite news media is vicious and mean.

Here is what they wrote about al-Baghdadi when he was killed by US forces.

Al-Baghdadi was an “austere religious scholar”.

Robert Trump sued his unhinged niece.

Via Jewish Deplorable:

The Washington Post wrote a nicer obituary for al-Baghdadi than Robert Trump Shameful. pic.twitter.com/W8tgNQXm9w — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) August 16, 2020

