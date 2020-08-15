https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/garbage-dc-website-known-promoting-conspiracies-attacks-gateway-pundit-crashing-white-house-press-corps-coven/

The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe in the White House press room on Friday.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe attended the White House Press Conference where she asked one of the only sensible questions during the entire presidential press conference.

Alicia Powe is seen standing in back on the left during President Trump’s presser.

Alicia asked President Trump about Joe Biden taking credit for the Trump Israel-UAE peace deal.

We wrote about this ridiculous claim earlier in the week.

President Trump responded in classic Trump style and ridiculed Biden for the nonsensical remarks.

Here is the video again–

On Saturday the far left garbage website Washington Post wrote a hit piece on The Gateway Pundit, The Epoch Times and OANN for crashing their White House party.

The far left media STILL believes they are entitled to promote the news narrative in America today.

These far left dinosaurs have failed to keep up with the times. They have failed to look within at their own shortcomings.

Matthew 7: 3-5

The Washington Post attacked The Gateway Pundit, OANN and The Epoch Times for promoting conspiracies.

This is rich coming from the garbage website that continues to promote the fake Russia conspiracy to this day. The WaPo also continues to promote complete rubbish to smear Trump and defend Barack Obama’s spying on the Trump campaign, the greatest political scandal in US history.

The Washington Post ran an op-ed on Aug. 12, 2020, titled “Barr wants Michael Flynn’s charged dropped. Judges should be able to question that.” It is a perfect example of deliberate deception and obfuscation from a major news outlet. @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn THREAD pic.twitter.com/1fbrayt0Gr — Molly McCann (@molmccann) August 15, 2020

Will the Washington Post ever apologize to their readers for promoting the Trump-Russia collusion lies?

Will the Washington Post ever apologize to their readers for their false attacks on the Covington Catholic school boys?

Will the Washington Post ever honestly report on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline?

Please spare us your righteousness.

The American public have seen through the constant lies of the far left mainstream media.

And, although the White House Correspondents’ Association believe they own the news coming from the White House — They don’t!

They failed the American people in their responsibility to report the truth.

It’s time they step aside and give real reporters a chance — reporters like Alicia Powe and The Epoch Times and The Gateway Pundit and OANN and others!

The American people deserve it.

