On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the guilty plea of former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith by stating that “if the shoe were on the other foot, and an FBI lawyer pled guilty today to falsifying documents against Hillary Clinton’s adviser, it’d be front-page news.” And that he believes that “Clinesmith knows where the bodies are buried, and if I were in the FBI working on Crossfire Hurricane, I’d be very worried about right now.”

Graham said, “An FBI lawyer in charge of reviewing warrants is going to plead guilty to falsifying documents to the FISA court against a Trump adviser, and if you’re lucky, you’ll find this in the mainstream media for 30 seconds. Can you imagine, if the shoe were on the other foot, and an FBI lawyer pled guilty today to falsifying documents against Hillary Clinton’s adviser, it’d be front-page news. So, that’s the world in which we live in. … And something tells me that Mr. Clinesmith knows where the bodies are buried, and if I were in the FBI working on Crossfire Hurricane, I’d be very worried about right now.”

