Violence is breaking out in Portland after patriots rallied to oppose Black Lives Matter and Antifa, who have been rioting in the city for nearly three months straight.

The patriots organized a flag waving at the Justice Center, the epicenter of the riots, and were quickly confronted by the violent militants.

At least three dozen patriots showed up to stand in opposition to the violent leftists.

Both sides have reportedly fired off mace and Antifa/BLM has followed the patriots to a parking garage.

BLM still following the patriot group #Portland pic.twitter.com/7mCRFr6ge3 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

Things are escalating in Portland between patriots and BLM, mace is fired off between groups pic.twitter.com/fuDcx8oRwY — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

Flag Wave At The Justice Center In Downtown Portland https://t.co/ZBgfVlv3Pz — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) August 15, 2020

Salem, Oregon – confrontation between BLM / patriot group gets heated pic.twitter.com/oX579SHIg6 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 15, 2020

A Facebook user going by Black Conservative Preacher is livestreaming from the event.

Patriot Flag Wave at The Justice Center In Portland, Oregon Posted by The Black Conservative Preacher on Saturday, August 15, 2020

