https://www.westernjournal.com/hillary-clinton-back-ready-help-way-can-biden-administration/
Oh, thank goodness. I was beginning to think that Hillary Clinton had finally gone back into the woods, to use that shopworn idiom. Of course, there was that adulating Hulu documentary about her earlier in the year. That dropped on March 6, just before our country and the rest of the world was about to…
The post Hillary Clinton Is Back: ‘I’m Ready To Help in Any Way I Can’ in Biden Administration appeared first on The Western Journal.