The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA), a New York City law enforcement union did something on Friday that the union has never done before – it announced an endorsement in the presidential race. NYCPBA announced its endorsement of President Trump’s re-election.

Trump has referred to himself as “your law and order president”, as he did in June while cities burned and commercial property, as well as statues and monuments, were destroyed by supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. By contrast, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have remained silent about the destruction and lawlessness when the protests turn into riots. In July, the New York City Council approved $1 billion in budget cuts for the New York Police Department. At the time, Trump voiced his opposition to that decision. So now, according to NYCPBA President Patrick Lynch, Trump has earned the endorsement.

NYCPBA President Patrick Lynch said he could not remember a time in 36 years when the NYCPBA had endorsed any presidential candidate “until now.” “Many times, people say that a union like ours, law enforcement groups, give endorsements,” Lynch said to Trump. “Not in the New York City PBA, sir. In the New York City PBA, sir, you earn the endorsement and you’ve earned this endorsement. I’m proud to give it.” Lynch criticized local and state government leaders for “passing this false narrative that New York City police officers and law enforcement are evil. How absurd is that? That they blame us for society’s ills?” Lynch referred to members of the NYPD “the most compassionate people on the face of the earth.”

For his part, Trump said he didn’t realize a presidential endorsement wasn’t something that had been done before by the union. As he thanked them for the endorsement he said, “I assumed it was given out because I see a lot of things given out and they shouldn’t be given out.”

Trump spoke to members of the NYCPBA in New Jersey. He took the opportunity to slam Biden and Kamala. He told the group that “she’s a step worse, Kamala.” He also said that if elected, Biden would immediately pass legislation to “gut every single police department in America.” And he had some words to say about Mayor de Blasio.

Trump went on to say that if Biden were elected president, cities, towns, suburbs, monuments and 401K accounts would be in jeopardy. “Your 401ks are going to be worthless…crime all over the place,” Trump said.

Trump went on to attack NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and said he “has launched a crusade against the police.” The president described how he watched a protestor dump a bucket of water on two police officers and said, “I wish they fought back.” “We’re going to give you back your status,” Trump the officers, after claiming that democrats have declared a “leftwing war on cops.” “My agenda is ‘anti-crime and pro-cops’,” he added.

Rudy Giuliani also spoke and bashed Kamala and her record as the top cop in California.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who also spoke at the NYCPBA meeting on Friday, attacked the prosecutorial record of Biden’s running mate California Senator Kamala Harris. Giuliani said that when Harris was California’s Attorney General, “she prosecuted little people but she wouldn’t prosecute big people.” “Tell me this isn’t a horrible person,” Giuliani added, referring to Harris.

No arguments here. While Biden hasn’t specifically said he will support defunding police departments, Kamala has been all about the demands of Black Lives Matter. For regular voters who live in areas outside of the cities dealing with the protests and riots, the folks living in suburbs especially, and seeing the violence and destruction spread out into outlying areas, Trump’s tough talk on law and order will appeal to them. The safety of their families and loved ones, and the security of their personal property will outweigh any inclination to prove how woke they are. In the privacy of the voting booth, they will vote in their own best interests and that is not the ushering in of the Marxist agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement. People support equality but not lawlessness and violence.

Going up the East River Drive, and fast. THANK YOU NYPD! On November 3rd we’re bringing you back! #LESM #MAGA pic.twitter.com/dDHbO1f3yI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

“I have 36 years in this job, 21 as president of this fine organization,” New York Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch says. “I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the office of president of the United States. Until now. That’s how important this is.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 14, 2020

