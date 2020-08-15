https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-ellen-degeneress-public-image-collapsed

The folks who work in Hollywood could always get a gig with the C.I.A. After all, who keeps secrets better than the folks in Tinsel Town? No, we’re not talking about what moldy franchise will be rebooted next. Think Harvey Weinstein, the producer whose vile behavior went on for decades without anyone blowing the whistle. And, as Bobcat Goldthwait and street artist Sabo declared after Weinstein’s downfall, “they knew.”

The same arc is happening with Ellen DeGeneres, whose transgressions aren’t anywhere as serious as what sent Weinstein to the slammer. What’s interesting is why the show business façade finally crumbled.